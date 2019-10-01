On November 18, 2022 at approximately 12:45 AM, the Vernon County Dispatch Center received a report of a single vehicle crash in the 300 Block of East South Street, in the Village of Ontario.

21-year-old Trey W. Kaiser from Ontario, WI was traveling East along East South Street in his 2015 GMC Sierra when he failed to negotiate a curve and left the roadway, striking a tree. The tree collapsed onto the vehicle and closed one lane of Highway 33.

Kaiser was treated and transported by Ontario Ambulance to Vernon Memorial Healthcare with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. An investigation determined Kaiser was operating while intoxicated and was cited for OWI (1st), driver possessing open intoxicants, and failure to keep vehicle under control.

Assisting the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office on scene was the Ontario Fire Department, Ontario Ambulance Service, and Dinger’s Towing and Recovery.