One man is dead after a one vehicle traffic crash on STH 131 near Nisswa Road in rural Ontario.

On 12/30/19 at about 10:30 AM Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle crash. The responding deputy had difficulty in locating the vehicle, which had left the roadway and rolled down a hill.

Theron Haas, 42 years old, of Tomah was found deceased at the scene.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Wilton Fire Department and Monroe County Medical Examiner.

This incident remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.