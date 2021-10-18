Online “Hit List” Determined Not To Be A Real Threat
Middle school students in the Wisconsin Dells School District say they started receiving social media messages last Thursday evening saying they were on a “hit list.” Police say their investigation determined there was no real threat. Officers worked overnight to identify the juvenile suspect, interviewed them, then took the person into custody. Wisconsin Dells police say the threats turned out to be a joke. No names have been released. Additional officials were on the school campus Friday morning to make sure everyone was safe.
