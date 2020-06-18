ADAMS & JUNEAU COUNTY, WI, June 17, 2020 — Currently, more than 110,000 Wisconsin residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other related dementias. As of today, there is no cure. But there are strategies and treatments that enable people to live create and maintain a high quality of life throughout the course of the disease. To that end, the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW) works diligently to improve the lives of individuals and families who experience Alzheimer’s or related dementias.

With dementia specialists throughout 15 counties in southcentral Wisconsin, we can help guide you through a complex maze of questions and issues. We provide personal consultations, and access to education and resources. Including an array of online programs to participate in the comfort of your own home.

Local Dementia Outreach Specialist, Teena Monk-Gerber will be offering free online family education on caring for those with Alzheimer’s disease or related dementia.

Wednesday, July 22, 1:30-3:00pm (RSVP by July 14th)

COMMUNICATION TIPS & STRATEGIES

Learn ways to effectively and compassionately communicate with someone who has dementia.

“As a team we’ve had to learn to quickly pivot from in-person programming to online. Our community members miss the interpersonal connection and socialization. Plus, Alzheimer’s continues to affect the population and we want to be there for them on their journey. Educational programs as these makes a huge difference as a resource to turn to.” – Nancy Thacker

In addition to the online education, the ADAW would like to invite participants to register for the annual Sauk & Adams County Alzheimer’s Walk. The 2020 walk will be different due to the Coronavirus and safety precautions. This year’s walk will be virtual. Teams and participants are encouraged to walk where they feel the most safe and comfortable. Walk fundraisers make it possible to continue providing free services and programs to community members in the Adams & Juneau Counties. You set the walk goal and donation amount. All proceeds circles back into the community. Wear blue and post your walk selfie on our Facebook event. https://www.facebook.com/pg/theADAW/events/

Register today at www.alzwisc.org/alzheimers-walks/.

Nancy Thacker is a Dementia Outreach Specialist with the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin (ADAW). She provides free education, services, support resources and consultations for individuals and families in Adams & Juneau counties. Please register with Nancy at least one week prior to the online program by phone at 608-516-6248 or email her at nancy.thacker@alzwisc.org . She’s only a phone call or email away to support those who are on the dementia journey!