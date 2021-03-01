On February 27th at approximately 6:57am, the Juneau County dispatch center was notified about a two vehicle crash on STH 58 near Dune Rd in Germantown Township. Upon initial investigation, an adult female drive died as a result of the crash. Occupants of the other vehicle involved received non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The name of the deceased is pending notification of family. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New Lisbon Police Department, Mauston Ambulance, Camp Douglas Ambulance, and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.