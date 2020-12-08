In place of a traditional Food Drive, Olson Middle School held a “Silver War” between the grade levels that ended last Wednesday. Students had a little over one week to put as many silver coins (and some pennies and paper currency) into separate jars for their grade level. Here are the results:

In 3rd place, with $48.59 ——- 7th Grade

In 2nd place, with $50.96 ——- 8th Grade

And in 1st place, with $240.66 ——- 6th Grade!!!!

The winning class will get a scoop of custard for dessert on a given day for lunch. Congratulations, 6th graders!!!

Most importantly, there was $340.21 total!!

They also received a nice donation from Northwoods Orchard and Farm Market. Added to their total, the Food Pantry will be able to purchase over 2000 pounds of food!

OMS would like to extend a special Thanks to Northwoods — great apples, awesome hospitality, wonderful generosity!