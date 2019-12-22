On 12/22/19 at approximately 2:37 AM Monroe County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting a traffic crash on STH 21 near Ensign Road. Upon arrival, law enforcement and EMS located two severely damaged vehicles and a seriously injured female who was found in the front yard of a residence on STH 21. The injured female was identified as Garrene Peaslee (73 years old of Oakdale) and was treated at the scene by Tomah Area Ambulance Service before being flown by Gundersen AIR to Gundersen Medical Center La Crosse where she is being treated for serious, potentially life threatening injuries. The driver of the truck, identified as Charles Davis, Jr. (36 years old of rural Tomah) was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for Operating While Intoxicated and booked at the Monroe County Jail.

The investigation into this traffic crash continues by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

Traffic on STH 21 was restricted to one lane for almost five hours while the crash was investigated.

The following organizations assisted with this incident: Wisconsin State Patrol, Tomah Area Ambulance Service, Oakdale Fire Department, Oakdale First Responders, Tomah Fire Department – Rescue Technicians, Monroe County Communications Center, Monroe County District Attorney’s Office and Monroe County Highway Department.