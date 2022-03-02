The Monroe County Sheriff’s is in the planning phase of preparation for an influx of traffic in and around Oakdale on Friday afternoon.

Two groups of the American Truckers Freedom Convoy plan to meet up where I90 and I94 join, before continuing towards Washington D.C. Our goal is to get the truckers in and out of Monroe County safely. In preparation, the Sheriff’s Office recently met with a number of local entities including the Monroe County Highway Department, WI DOT, Tomah School District, Tomah Health, area service providers, emergency services, and a number of area law enforcement agencies to prepare for this.