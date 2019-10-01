The Juneau County Health Department has been getting a lot of questions about the COVID-19 vaccine. You can learn more at Mile Bluff’s great vaccine resource: https://www.milebluff.com/…/covid-19…/covid-19-vaccine/ You can also tune into Murph in the Morning this Monday January 25th at 7:30am as Murph will be holding another COVID Radio Panel Discussion featuring Jim O’Keefe and Bridgett Totzke of Mile Bluff Medical Center and Tara Ennis with the Juneau County Health Department. They will discuss Phase 1B of the COVID19 Vaccination in the county. That will again be on at 7:30 am this Monday January 25th on NOW92oneFM and you can stream it online at WRJC.com.