A North Dakota sex offender has made a court appearance in Sauk County where he is charged with fleeing from police.  Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Hendricks of Williston is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar cash bail.  He led authorities on a multi-county (including Juneau County) pursuit last week.  He was being chased because of a warrant in his name out of North Dakota.  He managed to outrun authorities there.  He reportedly pointed a gun at his pursuers and had an infant in his vehicle at the time.  Hendricks was initially in legal trouble for failing to register as a sex offender.  He’s being held in the Sauk County Jail.