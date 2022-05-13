A North Dakota sex offender has made a court appearance in Sauk County where he is charged with fleeing from police. Thirty-five-year-old Dustin Hendricks of Williston is being held on a 100-thousand-dollar cash bail. He led authorities on a multi-county (including Juneau County) pursuit last week. He was being chased because of a warrant in his name out of North Dakota. He managed to outrun authorities there. He reportedly pointed a gun at his pursuers and had an infant in his vehicle at the time. Hendricks was initially in legal trouble for failing to register as a sex offender. He’s being held in the Sauk County Jail.