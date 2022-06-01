A North Carolina group has sent its drone operator to Juneau County to help officials search for an injured black bear. Help Asheville Bears responded after the bear was spotted by a couple in New Lisbon last week. It appeared to have a game trap stuck on its paw. The drone operator is helping with the search by Wisconsin wildlife officials. They need to catch and tranquilize the bear so the trap can be removed and the animal can be released back into the wild.