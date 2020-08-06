Noah’s Ark in the Wisconsin Dells will remain closed for the rest of the year after initially shutting its doors due to confirmed COVID-19 cases among its staff.

The announcement came in a press release Wednesday from Bill Lentz, vice president of water parks for Palace Entertainment, the corporation that owns Noah’s Ark.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to keep Noah’s Ark Waterpark closed for the remainder of the 2020 Season,” Lentz said. “We made this decision proactively with the health and safety of our Guests, Team Members, and the Wisconsin Dells community as our top priority.”

Lentz said the company would honor all 2020 single-day and season passes in 2021. Those with season passes will be given a free 2021 “Buddy Ticket.”

Noah’s Ark plans to reopen for next year’s season beginning Memorial Day weekend.