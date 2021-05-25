America’s largest water park plans to open this Memorial Day Weekend at Wisconsin Dells. Noah’s Ark says it is on track to welcome back guests on Saturday after closing last August due to COVID concerns. Visitors who have been fully vaccinated will not have to wear masks or practice social distancing this summer. Non-vaccinated guests will have to mask up and keep their distance from others. General manager Roland Reyes said all signs point to a great, bounce-back summer for Noah’s Ark and they’re excited to welcome guests back.