No one Injured in Cashton School Bus Rollover
On November 24,2020 at approximately 3:10pm, a school bus from the Cashton School District driven by Gary Wiedmann age 46 of Cashton was east bound on Peaceful Valley Road and lost control due to snow/slush. The bus rolled backwards and went over an embankment and rolled onto the driver side. A juvenile passenger was on the bus at the time of the crash. Both occupants were not injured.
The incident remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
