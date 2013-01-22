A single vehicle accident took place on August 26th 2020 just after 8:30pm. The accident occurred on Hwy 56 east of Hwy 82 in the Town of Liberty. The operator, 18 year old Zachary Fox of Viroqua, was traveling westbound and went to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control of the vehicle. It continued off of the road up an embankment. The vehicle came to rest on the hillside against a tree. Fox was wearing his seatbelt and able to get out of the vehicle safely. He reported no injuries. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Viola Fire Department and Viola First Responders.