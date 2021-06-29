The Tomah Fire Department was dispatched this morning at 07:59AM to 402 W. Council St. for the report of a working structure fire. The entry team gained access through the front door of the home and quickly knocked down the fire. It was later determined the fire started in the living room area.

The investigation determined the fire started due to a failure in an electrical outlet. On a good note, there was no one home at the time of the fire and the owners cat was found and returned to him.

There were no injuries to report, the Tomah Fire Department had 24 fire fighters on scene for approximately 2 hours and was assisted at the scene by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, the Tomah Police Department, the City of Tomah building inspector and Monroe County 911 Dispatch Center.