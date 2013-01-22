The New Lisbon Area chamber of Commerce presented a scholarship check to Kollin Bolchen last week. Collin was one of two scholarship winners in 2019 along with Alexis Simmons. Kollin is currently attending UW Whitewater for Business.

Each year the New Lisbon Chamber hands out multiple $500 scholarships to deserving New Lisbon High School Seniors. The students are honored at the Annual Meeting and Awards Banquet in the spring. The New Lisbon Citizen of the year award and Community Service awards are also handed out at the banquet. This years Awards Banquet is scheduled for April 24th at AmericInn in New Lisbon.