A Nicaraguan immigrant living in Camp Douglas is facing a charge of Misappropriate ID Info. On January 24th the Napa, California Police department met with a victim who claimed her identity was stolen. Their social security number was being used by someone working on a dairy farm in Camp Douglas, Wisconsin. The dairy farm was contacted by Juneau County authorities. They told authorities that 30 year old Luis Rizo Tinoco had been using that social security number. Tinoco met with authorities and talked to them via a translator. Tinoco said he was issued the social security number from an unknown male for $200 when he came to Wisconsin.