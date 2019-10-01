The annual Turtle Dunk will take place at the Dirty Turtle this Friday, New Year’s Day. The event gets underway with registration at 11am jumps begin at 2pm. Proceeds from the event will help out the Friends and Family Cancer Foundation. The event will also feature raffles and a silent auction. The event will not feature the chili cook-off or bingo due to COVID19 concerns but jumpers are ready for takeoff. Proceeds will also be matched by First Webber.