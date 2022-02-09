Patients at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston have a new option to assist with out-of-pocket healthcare costs. CareCredit is a credit card that can be used for your family’s out-of-pocket health and wellness expenses that are not covered by medical insurance.

Special financing options are available that you may not get with other cards; and approval is based on minimum qualifications. The card is a great way to improve your credit score.

To see if you qualify for CareCredit visit www.carecredit.com/apply/. You can also call 1-800-677-0718 or visit Mile Bluff Medical Center for a CareCredit application.