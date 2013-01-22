A New Lisbon Woman is facing multiple charges related to Sexual Abuse of a Child. On November 8th an underage victim spoke with authorities about being sexually abused by 47 year old Cori Berberich. The victim said the abuse was filmed on a cell phone and sent to Berberich’s boyfriend. The boyfriend had allegedly asked the victim and Berberich to film the acts and send it to him. Berberich denied any wrong doing. On January 15th a search of Berberichs house was conducted. Authorities located cell phones with videos containing the sexual acts between Berberich and the victim. Berberich faces multiple charges including Repeated Sexual Abuse of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography, Childe Enticement, and Cause Child to View Sex Activity.