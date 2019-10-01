Students in the New Lisbon School District will trade 5 extra minutes a day for 2 less school days in the School Districts school year. Students in New Lisbon will now attend school from 8am until 3:20pm. It had gone from 8am until 3:15pm. The amount of school days will decrease from 175 to 173. This was approved by the New Lisbon School Board during their February 8th meeting. New Lisbon School District instructors will now have 185 day school year which is a slight increase. This change will take place over the next two School District years. The School District would start just before Labor Day in September and end before Memorial Day in May.