In cooperation with the City of New Lisbon Police Department, Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services, the School District of New Lisbon is asking for your help in creating a safer environment for our students and staff.

Beginning on Monday, October 26, 2020, the District will be leaving fourteen (14) parking spots outside of the elementary school entrance, in addition to the seventeen (17) spots directly in front of the building, open for families to use when dropping off and picking up their children. Please do not park along the curb for an extended period (30+ seconds), or in the fire lanes (spots designated with yellow lines going through them), as emergency personnel need access to these areas if an incident were to occur. As always, please drive carefully in the loading/ unloading circle, and in the parking lot, as children are always present. Thank you again for your cooperation.