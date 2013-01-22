A New Lisbon man is facing charges of Operating after Revocation (Drunk Driving Related) and Bail Jumping after getting pulled over around 10:30pm on September 12th. 34 year old Michael Koca-Knapp was pulled over after authorities noticed the vehicles license plate didn’t match the vehicles make or model. Koca-Knapp’s passenger 27 year old Shanna Endle of Tomah was also charged with Bail Jumping. She was violating a bail condition of having a curfew between 9pm and 7am.