On Saturday September 4th Rodney S Hatfield, 43 years of age, from New Lisbon was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense. Hatfield was pulled over while traveling eastbound on I90/94 in Juneau County near mile marker 66.

A Wisconsin State Trooper stopped a vehicle on the interstate for speeding. Upon contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of impairment. The Trooper administered Standardized Field Sobriety Testing to the driver. The driver was subsequently arrested for OWI 4th offense, OAR due to OWI 1st, failure to install an IID and speeding.