A New Lisbon man is facing charges of Trespassing and Obstructing an officer after he allegedly tried to steal a trailer off of a Town of Byron landowner’s property. On November 2nd the landowner told authorities he witnessed a man later identified as 33 year old Roger Harvey attempting to back up his truck to a trailer on the property. Harvey then got out and appeared to be attempting to hook the trailer up before being confronted by the landowner. Harvey said his name was Dean and that he was there for a family reunion. Harvey then left but the landowner wrote down the license plate and called authorities. Authorities received a call from a woman saying she had been driving the truck but authorities could hear a man in the background giving her instructions. The landowner was able to identify Harvey via a picture.