New Lisbon High School will be putting on a Musical based on Peter Pan March 20th thru March 22nd. Saturday will be a show and dinner. Start times are Friday March 22nd at 7pm, Saturday 5:30 dinner 7pm play start time, and Sunday at 2pm. Tickets for just the show are $7 adults $5 for students and senior citizens. Dinner and a show tickets are $17 adults $15 students and senior citizens. Dinner theater reservations must be in by March 13th. Call 608-562-3700 ext. 1345 to make your reservations.