A Camp Douglas woman is facing 2 count of Theft for stealing lottery tickets while working at a local convenience store. 31 year old Marcina Meyers of Camp Douglas was an employee at a New Lisbon gas station. The victim claims records from his accounting department indicated a large monetary discrepancy in number of lottery tickets the store bought and sold compared to what was left in the store. Video surveillance showed Meyers scratching off the tickets behind her desk at work. Meyers admitted to stealing the tickets because “she needed the money”. Documents showed a total of nearly $8,000 in payouts from the stolen lottery tickets. It cost the gas station nearly $23,000 in losses.