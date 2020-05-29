While the school is still under the Governor’s orders to not gather, and are mailing home diplomas, one parent in New Lisbon wanted to provide the 2020 graduates a chance to walk across a stage. Collette Schultz had an idea to see if she could do something for the 29 New Lisbon Graduates. She made a few phone calls and before long the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce was helping her raise money to get the kids a flower and balloon bouquet and she had secured a stage for the kids to walk across. Our local car dealer, Rudig-Jensen offered to clear out their large tent of cars to allow the stage to be located indoors with plenty of space for social distancing. Other local businesses, Mill Haven Foods & Silver Star Health stepped up to provide lunch for the graduates after the ceremony. In all we have 15 businesses that are donating everything from; money, gas cards, decorations, lunch, space, chairs, tables, time, event insurance, resources, and we are excited that Lynxx 24 will broadcast the ceremony on their YouTube Chanel ImagePictures. Only immediate families are invited to the Recognition Ceremony, but everyone can see it online starting around 11 am on Saturday, May 30th.

The community can also come out to support the Graduates at 10am. The school has organized a no contact parade. The kids will line up in their separate cars and parade through town – The graduates will proceed north along Washington Street to Bridge Street. From there they will go east to Adams Street and then south to Heritage Park where they will disperse. (Like Homecoming Parades). Everyone can come out and show their support for the kids.