The New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce has been actively working to restore Our Caboose which is Located next to the community center on the corner of Welch Prairie Rd and Bridge St! Our Caboose is Milwaukee Road #01950, it was part of The Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Pacific Railroad, better known as “Milwaukee Road”, this was a Class I railroad that operated in the Midwest and Northwest of the United States from 1847 until 1986.

We are currently looking for some help! We need a carpenter, interior decor items, railroad décor, volunteers, landscaping items, any donations are welcome.

Our First need would be someone to fix the windows on the caboose. We have lined up a painter to repaint and restore the train to its former self but need some woodworking and windows replaced first. We are hoping to find someone willing to volunteer their time and services. However, any recommendations would be greatly appreciated.

If you would like to help in any way possible, please contact:

Brian Taylor at 303-809-3942.