The New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce proudly presented a first dollar of profit to Grace Counseling and Family Services on Friday, September 4th. Grace Counseling and Family Services is located in the Corner Mall at 121 S. Adams Street in New Lisbon, Wi and owned by Holly Helmann, MA, LPC. Holly, along with Bryanna Moravek-Miller, MFT see individual patients and families. Holly counsels children at the office and at their schools in Mauston, Necedah, Wonewoc, and New Lisbon. Bryanna primarily sees adults, spouses, and families at the office in New Lisbon.

The office hours at Grace Counseling are flexible. Call 608-562-3976 to make an appointment.