The New Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce was pleased to present Tania Clark of Jossabean Sweets Bakery? with her First Dollar of Profit.

Jossabean Sweets is a wonderful hometown Boutique Bakery offering everything homemade, ranging from baked donuts, scones, croissants, bars, cookies, custom cakes, coffee, daily homemade bread, as well as a selection of breakfast and lunch options.

You can find Jossabean Sweets at 101 East Bridge Street in New Lisbon. It is the beautiful brick building on the corner by our stoplights, Kwick Trip, and the post office. Current/Winter hours are Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday 6:30 am – 2:30 pm and Saturday 6:30 – 1:30. Check their Facebook page for updated hours in the spring.