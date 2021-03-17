New Groups Eligible for COVID Vaccination at RAMC March 22nd
Beginning Monday, March 22, individuals age 16 and older with certain medical conditions that have a greater risk of severe infection from COVID-19 will be eligible for the vaccine. Those medical conditions are listed below. Reedsburg Area Medical Center is currently accepting patients that meet this criteria, onto our waitlist, available at ramchealth.com. We are also accepting patients in the current eligible groups, also indicated below. Patients need NOT be our patients to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through RAMC. We are happy to serve you!
Beginning March 22 the next eligible group includes individuals with the following medical conditions:
- Asthma (moderate to severe)
- Cancer
- Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Cystic fibrosis
- Diabetes
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
- Hypertension or high blood pressure
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
- Liver disease
- Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30 – 39 kg/m2)
- Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
- Pregnancy
- Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
- Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
- Sickle cell disease
- Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)
Currently eligible groups
As a reminder, currently eligible groups include:
- Frontline health care personnel
- Residents and staff in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities
- Police and fire personnel, correctional staff
- Age 65 and older
- Child care and educators
- Individuals enrolled in Medicaid Long-term care programs
- Some public facing essential workers
- Non-frontline essential health care personnel
- Staff and residents in congregate living facilities
Additionally, the Department of Health Services (DHS) clarified current eligibility to include all clergy, restaurant workers (as part of the food supply eligibility group) and further expanded public safety to include judges, prosecutors and district attorneys in addition to public defenders.
Based on the amount of vaccine doses available and vaccination pace, DHS plans to open vaccine eligibility to all individuals age 16 and older May 1. Because this is ever-evolving, RAMC will continue to communicate updates and new information as we are made aware.
