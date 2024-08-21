Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics is excited to announce the addition of primary care provider Kate Edsall, MD to its Wonewoc Clinic team.

Dr. Edsall recently graduated from the Rural Family Medicine Residency Program at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse during which time she did a rotation in Hillsboro, shadowing Zach Meyer, MD who graduated from the same program just three years prior.

Dr. Edsall earned her Doctor of Medicine degree from Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, OR, where she was inducted into the Gold Humanism Honor Society, recognizing her dedication to compassionate patient care.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Edsall to our community,” said Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “Her caring demeanor and warm personality are a great fit for our team in Wonewoc. We are confident that she will make a significant impact on the health and well-being of our patients.”

Dr. Edsall will begin seeing patients at St. Joe’s clinic in Wonewoc. Patients who wish to establish care with Dr. Edsall can call (608) 489-8280.