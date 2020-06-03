The state Department of Natural Resources says it will begin considering high-capacity wells’ effects on surrounding water bodies when issuing permits in light of Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul’s stance on the issue.

Kaul last month withdrew a 2016 legal opinion that the DNR can’t consider the wells’ cumulative effect on nearby streams, rivers and lakes when granting a permit.

The department issued a statement Tuesday saying it would no longer follow the opinion and will consider cumulative impacts if presented with scientific evidence of potential harm.