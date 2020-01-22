Wood County prosecutors have charged a Nekoosa man with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of a 20-year-old disabled woman. Samantha Roberts was a paraplegic who wasn’t able to speak. Police were called to a home in Nekoosa last Friday where they found her unresponsive with a severe head injury. Forty-three-year-old Paul M. Carter was taken into custody three days later. Investigators say he had just moved in with the victim, but the two weren’t related.