A Necedah woman is facing multiple drug related charges after being pulled over in Mauston back in February. 35 year old Rebecca Kraft faces four counts of felony bail jumping, repeater; felony possession of methamphetamine, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of cocaine, repeater; felony second and subsequent offense possession of THC, repeater; two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater. Kraft was pulled over for an improper stop at a stop sign. A search of the vehicle turned up multiple drug related items. Kraft said she gave someone named “Scotty” a ride and blamed the found items on “Scotty”. The incident occurred on Elm Street in Mauston.