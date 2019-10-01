The Necedah School District is moving to full virtual learning beginning November 19th and lasting at least thru January 4th. Necedah School District Superintendent Tanya Kotlowski announced the decision in an email sent out to parent late Monday night. As of Tuesday Necedah schools had 22 staff and over 150 students either isolating themselves or in quarantine. The decision will be revisited during the December 21st School Board Meeting. It also looks like Necedah athletics have been put on halt as well until they come back from virtual learning.