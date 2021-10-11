On April 7, 2021, Juneau County Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 21 in Necedah Township on a vehicle with no front license plate. This traffic stop was part of an on-going investigation by the Juneau County Drug Task Force and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation into the distribution of illicit substances by Richard Jones, age 55, of Necedah. During a subsequent search of the vehicle, over 55 grams of fentanyl, cocaine and heroin were located. Deputies also located approximately 200 grams of heroin and fentanyl that was dumped inside of soda cups in an attempt to destroy the evidence. Over $4,000 in currency was seized during the search.

A search warrant was then drafted by Juneau County Detectives, and conducted by the Juneau County Drug Task Force, at the residence of Richard Jones in Necedah Township. During the search of the residence, 52 grams of fentanyl, 458 morphine pills and a stolen firearm were located. Over $41,000 in currency was located during the execution of the search warrant. Richard Jones along with two co-defendants were charged with numerous offenses involving the distribution of illicit substances.

On August 3, 2021, Richard Jones, plead guilty in Juneau County Circuit Court to Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Receiving a Stolen Firearm. As a part of the plea other charges were able to be read in for sentencing. On October 6, 2021, in Juneau County Circuit Court Branch 1, the Honorable Stacy A. Smith sentenced Jones to a 15-year prison sentence. Jones will serve 10 years of incarceration in the Wisconsin Prison System followed by 5 years of extended supervision upon release from prison. Juneau County District Attorney Kenneth Hamm prosecuted the case.

The Juneau County Drug Task force / Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, The Juneau County District Attorney’s Office, and The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory throughout the investigation and adjudication of this case.