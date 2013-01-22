A Necedah man is facing a charge of Hit-And-Run. On December 8th a Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to Highway21 near Friendship road for a report of a head on collision. The deputy was told a male and female fled the accident on foot towards Necedah. Two beer cans were found in the offending vehicle. The vehicle was shown to be registered to 22 year old Mario Hodal. Hodal later turned himself in to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department for an outstanding warrant. Hodal admitted to causing the accident but would not say why he fled.