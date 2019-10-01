On Sunday October 22, 2023 just before 9:00am, the Monroe County 911 Communications Center received a 911 call about a single vehicle crash on State Highway 21 near Dublin Rd, in the Township of Byron. A vehicle driven by Craig Hansen, 49, of Necedah was traveling on State Highway 21 when it left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping Hansen in the vehicle. Hansen was extricated from the vehicle and was flown to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse due to injuries he sustained in the crash. State Highway 21 was closed for approximately 30 minutes.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Oakdale Fire Department, Tomah Fire Department, Tomah Area Medical Responders, and Gundersen Air.