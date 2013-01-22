On 1-25-20 at approximately 2:05 AM, A City of Tomah Officer conducted a traffic stop in the area of the 600 block of N. Glendale Ave. As the vehicle came to a stop, the driver fled on foot. Officers were easily able to catch the driver and take him into custody. At the time of the arrest, the driver was wearing a holster for a pistol but no pistol was present. A passenger in the vehicle also fled on foot and was tracked to the backside of the small wooded area adjacent to Lemonweir School. Neither suspect entered the main playground area of Lemonweir School.

Officers conducted an extensive search of the area for any firearm or other weapons. Following that search, Officers obtained a metal detector and searched the area again. No firearm was located.

Neither suspect was forthcoming with information about a firearm. Both suspects that fled from the vehicle were transported to the Monroe County Jail

Name and Charges:

Justin L. Cutbank (33 – Minnesota)

– Minnesota Department of Corrections warrant (Felony)

– Warrant (Misdemeanor)

– Obstructing an Officer

Curtis D. Mallory (36 – Necedah)

– Bail Jumping (Felony)

– Bail Jumping (Felony)

– Bail Jumping (Felony)

– Bail Jumping (Felony)

– Bail Jumping (Misdemeanor)

– Warrant (Felony)

– Warrant (Felony)

– Possession of Methamphetamine

– Possession of Prescription Drug without a Prescription

– Obstructing an Officer

– Operating after Suspension

Randeen A. Decorah (38 – Tomah)

– Cited for Open Intoxicant in Motor vehicle