Lenny Leroy Gums, 51 years of age, from Necedah, WI has been arrested by the Wisconsin State

Patrol Tomah Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash involving a Ford F150 Pickup on I90 in Monroe County on Monday December 13th at 9:21pm. During contact with the driver, the Trooper observed signs of impairment. Gums refused to submit to Standardized Field Sobriety Tests. Gums was subsequently arrested for OWI. Gums had 4 prior OWI convictions, making this his 5th offense.