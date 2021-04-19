A Necedah man is facing multiple sexual assault charges after allegedly impregnating a 13 year old girl. 31 year old Todd Sanborn is facing charges of 1st Degree Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault of a Child Under the Age 0f 16, and additional drug charges. The victim and her mother met up with Juneau County authorities as she feared she may be pregnant as a result of the sexual assault committed by Sanborn during a New Year’s Eve party. Sanborn denied the accusation several times but eventually admitted he had slept with the 13 year old girl. Sanborn could face up to 60 years in prison if convicted.