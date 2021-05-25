A Necedah man is facing drug charges after authorities found him passed out behind the wheel in a store parking lot back in February. 32 year old Wil Weigel faces a charge of Felony Possession of Methamphetamine. A Juneau County Deputy was dispatched to a store in Necedah at 10:58am on February 22nd. Weigel was unresponsive and was transported to the Hospital by local EMS. A clear rock like substance and a vial were found in his vehicle and it was believed to be methamphetamine. The deputy made contact with Weigel at the hospital, Weigel said he did not remember doing drugs that day but though he must have been on heroin. He has a plea hearing on July 7th.