The 2024 ROCKONSIN State Finals will be conducted on June 28 & June 29 at Summerfest from 12:15pm – 2:45pm each day on the Aurora Pavilion Stage.

Ten statewide garage bands representing Wisconsin high schools and middle schools from Chippewa Falls to Racine and Kewaskum to Madison and in between have been selected, by three music industry judges with 30+ years of experience each, to perform 20 minute showcases at the ROCKONSIN State Finals.

Performance times and band listings are subject to change.

AURORA PAVILION STAGE

June 28

12:15 pm – 12:35pm Extra (Rock)

Mukwonago & Waterford High Schools

12:45pm – 1:05pm No Limit (Rock)

Columbus Middle & High School, Monona Grove High School

1:15pm – 1:35pm Powerhouse (Rock)

Madison Milestone Democratic School, Madison West High School, Madison Community Montessori School, Home School

1:45pm – 2:05pm SACRAMENT (Metal)

Racine Lutheran High School, Muskego High School

2:15pm – 2:35pm The Lightways (Rock)

Germantown Kennedy Middle School, Sussex Hamilton High School, Brookfield East High School, Home School

June 29

12:15pm – 12:35pm Greater Than Human (Metal)

Tony – Flambeau School District

12:45pm – 1:05pm Baker & Boys (Rock) New London High School

1:15pm – 1:35pm The XI Project (Rock)

Kewaskum High School

1:45pm – 2:05pm New Normal (Rock)

Necedah Queen of the Holy Rosary, Wisconsin Dells High School

2:15pm – 2:35pm 30 Minute Difference (Rock)

Chippewa Falls High School







The 2024 winning & runner-up bands will be announced on Saturday June 29 at 8:00pm on Facebook, Instagram & TikTok @rockonsin and on the website www.rockonsin.org.

Each of the 10 bands will perform 20 minute showcases on the Aurora Pavilion Stage and will be evaluated by a different set of three music industry judges, for the State Finals, on expression/creativity/technique, rhythm/vocals, primary beats/blend/time, synergy and a summary of each musician knowing their role and how the band jells as one musical unit. Each band, after their Summerfest performance, will receive a private verbal critique from one of the judges.

“ROCKONSIN State Finals will highlight ten talented 7th – 12th grade Wisconsin garagebands in the spotlight at Summerfest. Join us in cheering on the cool new wave of young hot Badger State bands that will hit the Aurora Pavilion Stage on June 28 & June 29 – next up The World’s Largest Music Festival!” said ROCKONSIN Founder & Producer Dennis Graham.

The 2024 ROCKONSIN winning and runner-up bands will each perform a second prize winning 45 minute showcase gig at The Big Gig on the Aurora Pavilion Stage on July 6th with the runner-up hitting the stage at 12:45pm followed by the winning band at 2:00pm.

The winner and runner-up each win a professional recording session at Madison’s Blast House Studios (Winner: 12 hours; Runner-up: 8 hours). Each of the 10 State Finalist bands receive two (2) Shure microphones (one vocal and one instrument with cords). The winning band will also receive a Shure wireless vocal microphone system.

In addition, one ROCKONSIN State Finalist band will perform a one hour showcase set on August 9th at the Waukesha Rotary BluesFest at Naga-Waukee Park in Delafield.

ROCKONSIN, which is brought to you by the Nicholas Family Foundation, is also made possible with the generous support of these statewide sponsors that have a passion for providing opportunities to recognize and showcase the talents of these young bands: MAMA (Madison Area Music Association),Tilt Media, Shure, and Summerfest. This program is produced by Dennis Graham Associates that founded, in 2005, this statewide competition for 7th – 12th grade Wisconsin students which is still the only alternative statewide music competition of its kind in the nation.

For more information on ROCKONSIN including up to date news, to run off a State Finals poster and more, go to www.ROCKONSIN.org and follow on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok @rockonsin.