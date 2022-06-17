The National Weather Service confirms that six tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during the severe storms Wednesday. The strongest tornado was rated E-F-2 near Wyeville in Monroe County. Its peak winds were 115 miles per hour and it was on the ground for almost 21 miles. Tornadoes rated E-F-1 touched down in La Farge, Mauston, Seymour, and West Bloomfield. The strength of a sixth twister near Silver Cliff hasn’t been rated. The storm system did considerable damage in the state but no serious injuries have been reported. Mauston Mayor Dennis Nielsen issued a disaster declaration, saying the city will be requesting county and state assistance.