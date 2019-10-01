“Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community” is the 2021 National Recovery Month Theme. Those in recovery and those affected by it need to be reminded they are not alone, and we are here to support them. SAFE in Juneau County, along with other community partners, are putting on a community wide National Recovery Month event to honor those community members.

Join us on Sunday, September 26th 2021, from 3-6 PM at Riverside Park in Mauston (303 Mansion Street) to share some laughs and hear powerful stories with fellow community members surrounding the topic of recovery. This event will feature two local recovery speakers, recovery and prevention booths from local groups, food trucks, door prizes, and special guest comedian Kurtis Matthews. Kurtis, co-founder of ‘Addicts Comedy Tour,’ has been featured on A&E’s “Evening at the Improv”, the BBC #1 reality show “Find Me Funny,” and “Celebrity Rehab with Dr.Drew.”

This is a free event, open to everybody. Please provide your own outdoor seating. For more information, please visit our Facebook page by searching “SAFE in Juneau County” or contact Chandler Hansen with Juneau County Health Department at 608-847-9276.