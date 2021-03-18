Investigation continues into the deaths of two Town of Lyndon residents, 42 year old Tina Decorah and 33 year old Duane Mallory. The two were discovered by deputies doing a welfare check.

Two other household residents, Felix Rivera-Medina, age 24 and Makaela Decorah, age 23, were arrested on unrelated charges. Both are persons of interest in the death investigation. It is anticipated charges will be filed in the near future as the investigation progresses. The Ho-Chunk Tribal Police, Wisconsin Department of Justice – Division of Criminal Investigation, Juneau County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol are assisting in the investigation.

Condolences go out to the Ho-Chunk Community for their losses. Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding the investigation contact:

Juneau County Deputy Jay Greeno (608) 847-9428 or Ho-Chunk Nation Detective Zach Quackenbush (715) 299-0489