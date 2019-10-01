Names of Local Residents Killed in Accident Released
At 10:13 PM on Thursday January 06, 2022 a crash occurred on I-39 SB at 124 Milemarker in
DANE County near DE FOREST.
Assisting agencies included De Forest Fire Department, De Forest EMS, De Forest Police
Department, Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County
Sheriff’s Office, and Columbia County Highway Department.
The crash involved 4 fatalities. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s).
The details of the crash are as follows:
On Thursday, January 6, 2022 PM, the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a three vehicle crash
on I-39/90/94 southbound at Mile Post 124. Preliminary information indicates a Honda Civic was
disabled on the right shoulder and a Honda Van arrived to assist. The Honda Van pulled into traffic
and was struck by two semi units. The crash resulted in the fatality of all four occupants in the
Honda Van. There were no injuries to the drivers of the semi units. Due to the crash investigation,
I-39/90/94 southbound was closed at STH 60 for approximately three hours. Assisting at the scene
and with the Interstate closure was De Forest Fire, De Forest EMS, De Forest Police, Dane County
Sheriff, Dane County Medical Examiner, Columbia County Sheriff, and Columbia County Highways.
PARTIES INVOLVEDUnit 1: Van/SUV (2005 Chevrolet Uplander)
Driver: Hudson, Alexis Gene
36 Year Old Female From Lyndon Station, WI
Injuries: Fatal
Enforcement Action: No
Passenger: Celmer, David R
18 Year Old Male From Lyndon Station, WI
Injuries: Fatal
Enforcement Action: No
Passenger: Murch, Ryan Louis
39 Year Old Male From Wisconsin Dells, WI
Injuries: Fatal
Enforcement Action: No
Passenger: Thurston, Shawn Deon
26 Year Old Male From Wisconsin Dells, WI
Injuries: Fatal
